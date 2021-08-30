See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Beverly Hills, CA
Thomas O'Malley

Marriage & Family Therapy
4 (25)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Thomas O'Malley is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Beverly Hills, CA. 

Thomas O'Malley works at Mark Allison MFT in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Infinity Health Associates
    9171 Wilshire Blvd Ste 600, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 667-6215
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Health Net of California
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 30, 2021
    I’ve seen a handful of therapists, but Tommy was the best. He was my therapist for over 2 years, and he helped me with everything I needed. Particularly, he helped me with my various anxieties, including acknowledging that all my problems were anxiety in the first place. If you told me when I started seeing him that I would be where I was even 6 months later, then I’d say “sign me up.”
    Jeff — Aug 30, 2021
    About Thomas O'Malley

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720343734
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Thomas O'Malley is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Thomas O'Malley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Thomas O'Malley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Thomas O'Malley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Thomas O'Malley works at Mark Allison MFT in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Thomas O'Malley’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Thomas O'Malley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Thomas O'Malley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Thomas O'Malley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Thomas O'Malley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

