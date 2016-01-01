Dr. Olona has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Olona, PHD
Dr. Thomas Olona, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Glendale, CA.
Thomas C. Olona Psychologist Professional Corporation100 N Brand Blvd Ste 603, Glendale, CA 91203 Directions (818) 476-0117
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- MultiPlan
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1164516886
Dr. Olona accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olona has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Olona. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olona.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olona, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olona appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.