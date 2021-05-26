Thomas Nielsen Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Thomas Nielsen Jr, LCSW
Overview
Thomas Nielsen Jr, LCSW is a Counselor in Covington, LA.
Locations
- 1 5001 Highway 190 East Service Rd, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 264-2127
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Fabulous! A strong supportive wise therapist. A great role model for young men, and wonderful with family therapy.
About Thomas Nielsen Jr, LCSW
- Counseling
- English
- 1689700296
Frequently Asked Questions
