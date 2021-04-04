See All Counselors in Bloomington, IL
Thomas Niebur, LMFT

Counseling
5 (5)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Thomas Niebur, LMFT is a Counselor in Bloomington, IL. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    303 N Hershey Rd Ste D1, Bloomington, IL 61704 (309) 268-3529
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    Apr 04, 2021
    Tom's compassion is always showing. He is smart and practical and kind, all the things you want in a therapist. Lucky clients, to have his time and ear!
    — Apr 04, 2021
    Photo: Thomas Niebur, LMFT
    About Thomas Niebur, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437172103
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Thomas Niebur has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Thomas Niebur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    5 patients have reviewed Thomas Niebur. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Primary Care
