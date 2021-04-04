Thomas Niebur has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Thomas Niebur, LMFT
Overview
Thomas Niebur, LMFT is a Counselor in Bloomington, IL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 303 N Hershey Rd Ste D1, Bloomington, IL 61704 Directions (309) 268-3529
- Aetna
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Tom's compassion is always showing. He is smart and practical and kind, all the things you want in a therapist. Lucky clients, to have his time and ear!
About Thomas Niebur, LMFT
- Counseling
- English
- 1437172103
Thomas Niebur accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Thomas Niebur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Thomas Niebur. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Thomas Niebur.
