Dr. Thomas Newell, DNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Thomas Newell, DNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Denton, TX. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Rush University.

Dr. Newell works at Family Care Center in Denton, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Family Care Center
    1214 Primrose Ln, Denton, TX 76201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (940) 566-1444

Circumcision, Infant
Ingrown Toenail Removal

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Thomas Newell, DNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1962493833
    Education & Certifications

    • Master Homeopathic Clinician
    • Rush University
    • Bsn Ut Galveston, Tx, Msn Ut Arlington, Tx
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Newell, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Newell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Newell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Newell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

