Dr. Thomas Newell, DNP
Overview
Dr. Thomas Newell, DNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Denton, TX. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Rush University.
Dr. Newell works at
Locations
Family Care Center1214 Primrose Ln, Denton, TX 76201 Directions (940) 566-1444
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Thomas Newell, DNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1962493833
Education & Certifications
- Master Homeopathic Clinician
- Rush University
- Bsn Ut Galveston, Tx, Msn Ut Arlington, Tx
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Newell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Newell accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Newell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Newell works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Newell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newell, there are benefits to both methods.