Dr. Thomas Mates, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mates is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Mates, PHD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Mates, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Wilmington, NC.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 7032 Wrightsville Ave Ste 103B, Wilmington, NC 28403 Directions (910) 256-6163
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mates?
Wonderful clinician. Dr. Mates was recommended by child development clinicians at UNC School of Medicine. He is attentive and engaged with parents and patients. He quickly pinpointed the learning issues in our child and made very practical and doable recommendations. He is top notch.
About Dr. Thomas Mates, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1720116304
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mates has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mates has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mates. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mates.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mates, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mates appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.