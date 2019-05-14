Dr. Thomas Marino, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Marino, OD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Marino, OD is an Optometrist in Ewing, NJ.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1450 Parkside Ave Ste 8, Ewing, NJ 08638 Directions (609) 883-2020
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Marino has been my eye doctor for about 5 years now really nice guy
About Dr. Thomas Marino, OD
- Optometry
- English, Italian
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marino has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marino accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marino speaks Italian.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Marino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.