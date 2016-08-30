Dr. Malcolm has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Malcolm, PHD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Malcolm, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Glendora, CA.
Dr. Malcolm works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Vrabel Psychological Services Inc.112 W Bennett Ave Ste 4, Glendora, CA 91741 Directions (626) 335-2466
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Malcolm?
Without a doubt Dr. Malcolm is one of the finest people I have ever met. He is kind, understanding, compassionate, and empathetic.
About Dr. Thomas Malcolm, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1528083953
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malcolm accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malcolm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malcolm works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Malcolm. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malcolm.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malcolm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malcolm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.