Dr. Thomas Macroy, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macroy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Macroy, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Macroy, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Utah State University.
Dr. Macroy works at
Locations
-
1
DuPage Psychological Associates608 S Washington St Ste 313, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 355-4070
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Macroy?
About Dr. Thomas Macroy, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1235109752
Education & Certifications
- Hines VA Hosp
- Utah State University
- George Williams College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Macroy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Macroy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Macroy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Macroy works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Macroy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macroy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Macroy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Macroy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.