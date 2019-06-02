Dr. Thomas Maciolek, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maciolek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Maciolek, PHD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Maciolek, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Groton, CT. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Us International University, School Of Professional Psychology, PHD.
Dr. Maciolek works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Fort Hill Counselors, LLC1 Fort Hill Rd Ste 12, Groton, CT 06340 Directions (860) 415-4551
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maciolek?
Dr. Maciolek supported me with skill and kindness through a very difficult period in my life. I will be grateful to him always. He is an exceptional man.
About Dr. Thomas Maciolek, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1821198508
Education & Certifications
- Us International University, School Of Professional Psychology, PHD
- Yale University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maciolek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maciolek accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maciolek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maciolek works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Maciolek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maciolek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maciolek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maciolek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.