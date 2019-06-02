See All Clinical Psychologists in Groton, CT
Dr. Thomas Maciolek, PHD

Clinical Psychology
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Thomas Maciolek, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Groton, CT. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Us International University, School Of Professional Psychology, PHD.

Dr. Maciolek works at Fort Hill Counselors, LLC in Groton, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Fort Hill Counselors, LLC
    Fort Hill Counselors, LLC
1 Fort Hill Rd Ste 12, Groton, CT 06340
(860) 415-4551

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Counseling
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Counseling
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine Abuse Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Communication Disorders Chevron Icon
Compulsions Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug Abuse Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Encopresis Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Pervasive Developmental Disorder (PDD) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 02, 2019
    Dr. Maciolek supported me with skill and kindness through a very difficult period in my life. I will be grateful to him always. He is an exceptional man.
    Beth in S. Kingstown, RI — Jun 02, 2019
    About Dr. Thomas Maciolek, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821198508
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Us International University, School Of Professional Psychology, PHD
    Undergraduate School
    • Yale University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Maciolek, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Maciolek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maciolek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Maciolek works at Fort Hill Counselors, LLC in Groton, CT.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Maciolek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maciolek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maciolek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

