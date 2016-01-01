Thomas Lynch Jr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Thomas Lynch Jr, PA
Overview
Thomas Lynch Jr, PA is a Physician Assistant in Brockton, MA.
Thomas Lynch Jr works at
Locations
Caritas Good Samaritans Medical Practice Corporati830 Oak St Ste 105W, Brockton, MA 02301 Directions (508) 427-3668
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
About Thomas Lynch Jr, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1497725584
Frequently Asked Questions
Thomas Lynch Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Thomas Lynch Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Thomas Lynch Jr works at
Thomas Lynch Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Thomas Lynch Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Thomas Lynch Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Thomas Lynch Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.