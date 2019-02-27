Dr. Thomas Lemire, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lemire is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Lemire, DC
Overview
Dr. Thomas Lemire, DC is a Chiropractor in Mentor, OH.
Locations
Lake Spine Specialists9031 Mentor Ave, Mentor, OH 44060 Directions (440) 255-1315
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Wellness Campus8655 Market St, Mentor, OH 44060 Directions (440) 255-5508Thursday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- TriPoint Medical Center
- West Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tom was very friendly and made me feel very comfortable. He fixed my issue within a few sessions. Would highly recommend!
About Dr. Thomas Lemire, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lemire has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lemire accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lemire has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lemire works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lemire. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lemire.
