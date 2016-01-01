See All Nurse Practitioners in Wilmington, NC
Thomas Leighton, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Overview

Thomas Leighton, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Wilmington, NC. 

Thomas Leighton works at Novant Health Neurology - Doctors Circle (Building C) in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Neurology - Doctors Circle (Building C)
    1509 Doctors Cir Bldg C, Wilmington, NC 28401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 505-5832

About Thomas Leighton, FNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1316548159
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

