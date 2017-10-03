See All Counselors in Houston, TX
Overview

Thomas Leffler, LPC is a Counselor in Houston, TX. 

Thomas Leffler works at Interface-Samaritan Counseling Services Houston, TX in Houston, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ISCC - Galleria Location
    4803 San Felipe St, Houston, TX 77056 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 626-7990
  2. 2
    Loop Central
    4888 Loop Central Dr Ste 510, Houston, TX 77081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 346-1551
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 03, 2017
    Mr. Leffler helped me through the grieving process of losing my mother and other unrelated issues. When I spoke to Tom, I felt like he helped me to organize my thoughts, so they were concrete and far easier to address. I also learned what was and wasn't important and what I could not control. Additionally, I was able to gain a great deal of insight into why people do the things they do. Essentially, I benefitted by learning coping skills, how to channel grief and decision-making skills.
    Paula in Pearland, TX — Oct 03, 2017
    About Thomas Leffler, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982742128
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Thomas Leffler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Thomas Leffler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Thomas Leffler works at Interface-Samaritan Counseling Services Houston, TX in Houston, TX. View the full address on Thomas Leffler’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Thomas Leffler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Thomas Leffler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Thomas Leffler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Thomas Leffler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

