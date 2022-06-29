Thomas Lechowick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Thomas Lechowick, MA
Thomas Lechowick, MA is a Psychologist in Geneva, OH.
- 1 203 W Main St Ste 107, Geneva, OH 44041 Directions (440) 466-7775
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
I met with Mr. Lechowick specifically to get help because I was having a tough time connecting with my daughter-in-law, and our most recent conflict was causing me to lose sleep. He listened, asked pointed questions, and then asked if I wanted to hear his thoughts on the situation. He then listed 4 points that have helped me greatly to put the situation into perspective. Yes, he helped my with my problem. I have had no trouble sleeping since our session.
- Psychology
- English
- 1205803517
