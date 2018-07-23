Dr. Ladanyi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Ladanyi, DC
Overview
Dr. Thomas Ladanyi, DC is a Chiropractor in Zephyrhills, FL.
Dr. Ladanyi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Tomas E Delgado M.d. P.A.6747 Gall Blvd, Zephyrhills, FL 33542 Directions (813) 355-4061
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ladanyi?
I have been going to Dr Tom for almost 5 years. He always takes his time with his patients. I have had a great experience with him as my doctor. I would and have recommended him to anyone needs chiropractic help.
About Dr. Thomas Ladanyi, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1336221209
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ladanyi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ladanyi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ladanyi works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ladanyi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ladanyi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ladanyi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ladanyi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.