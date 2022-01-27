Thomas Konicki is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Thomas Konicki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Thomas Konicki
Overview
Thomas Konicki is a Chiropractic Orthopedist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Chiropractic, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Los Angeles College of Chiropractic.
Thomas Konicki works at
Locations
-
1
Konicki Schumacher Chiropractic2165 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Dayton, OH 45459 Directions (937) 439-5400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent chiropractor. I have been going to Dr. Konicki since 1996 and have total confidence in his honesty, ability, and ethics. He communicates well, and is never rushed. He never overstates his abilities, and doesn't hesitate to refer you to an MD when your condition warrants it. I would strongly recommend him to anyone needing chiropractic care.
About Thomas Konicki
- Orthopedic Chiropractic
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1750327524
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles College of Chiropractic
- U of Cincinnati
