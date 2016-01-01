Thomas Kiatta has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Thomas Kiatta, MFT
Overview
Thomas Kiatta, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Salinas, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 60 W Alisal St Ste 2, Salinas, CA 93901 Directions (831) 422-1162
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Thomas Kiatta?
About Thomas Kiatta, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1427074160
Frequently Asked Questions
Thomas Kiatta accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Thomas Kiatta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Thomas Kiatta has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Thomas Kiatta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Thomas Kiatta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Thomas Kiatta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.