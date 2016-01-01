See All Hematologists in Kernersville, NC
Thomas Kefalas III, PA-C

Hematology & Oncology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Thomas Kefalas III, PA-C is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Kernersville, NC. 

Thomas Kefalas III works at Novant Health Cancer Institute - Kernersville in Kernersville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Novant Health Cancer Institute - Kernersville
    1710 Kernersville Medical Pkwy Ste 116, Kernersville, NC 27284
(336) 571-7450
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Thomas Kefalas III, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Hematology & Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1255625869
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

