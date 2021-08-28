Dr. Thomas Judd, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Judd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Judd, OD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Judd, OD is an Optometrist in Fort Myers, FL. They graduated from Southern College of Optometry and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Judd works at
Locations
Main Office15640 NEW HAMPSHIRE CT, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 466-3111
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Lee Memorial Hospital
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doctor
About Dr. Thomas Judd, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1487615704
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Med Ctr
- Southern College of Optometry
- University of Oklahoma
