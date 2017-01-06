Thomas Jensen, MS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Thomas Jensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Thomas Jensen, MS
Overview
Thomas Jensen, MS is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Las Vegas, NV.
Thomas Jensen works at
Locations
Thomas Jensen, Marriage and Family Therapist3295 N Fort Apache Rd Ste 120, Las Vegas, NV 89129 Directions (702) 646-6284
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Premera Blue Cross
Ratings & Reviews
Thomas Jensen was extremely effective in helping me to better cope with a hurtful divorce and come out feeling like a mentally stronger and more positive person. He made a huge difference for me during one of my toughest times. I would easily recommend him.
About Thomas Jensen, MS
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1700946779
Thomas Jensen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Thomas Jensen accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Thomas Jensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Thomas Jensen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Thomas Jensen.
