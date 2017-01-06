See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Las Vegas, NV
Thomas Jensen, MS

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
Thomas Jensen, MS is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Las Vegas, NV. 

Thomas Jensen works at Thomas Jensen, Marriage and Family Therapist in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Thomas Jensen, Marriage and Family Therapist
    3295 N Fort Apache Rd Ste 120, Las Vegas, NV 89129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 646-6284
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Premera Blue Cross

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Thomas Jensen, MS

    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    • English
    • 1700946779
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Thomas Jensen, MS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Thomas Jensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Thomas Jensen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Thomas Jensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Thomas Jensen works at Thomas Jensen, Marriage and Family Therapist in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Thomas Jensen’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Thomas Jensen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Thomas Jensen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Thomas Jensen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Thomas Jensen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

