Thomas Jeffrey accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Thomas Jeffrey, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Thomas Jeffrey, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Lincoln, NE.
Thomas Jeffrey works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Family Health Care Center6825 S 27th St Ste 201, Lincoln, NE 68512 Directions (402) 434-5235
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Thomas Jeffrey?
About Thomas Jeffrey, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1043730872
Frequently Asked Questions
Thomas Jeffrey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Thomas Jeffrey works at
Thomas Jeffrey has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Thomas Jeffrey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Thomas Jeffrey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Thomas Jeffrey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.