Thomas Hopper, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Thomas Hopper, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Lakewood, WA. 

Thomas Hopper works at Thomas D Hopper, LMFT in Lakewood, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Thomas D. Hopper, LMFT
    7424 Bridgeport Way W Ste 309, Lakewood, WA 98499 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 589-1611

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • Magellan Health Services
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 21, 2016
    I've never been to a therapist before. He made me feel comfortable and normal. We laughed and joked. He's an amazing person and helped me turn my life around. Highly recommended!
    — Jan 21, 2016
    About Thomas Hopper, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174551683
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Thomas Hopper, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Thomas Hopper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Thomas Hopper has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Thomas Hopper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Thomas Hopper works at Thomas D Hopper, LMFT in Lakewood, WA. View the full address on Thomas Hopper’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Thomas Hopper. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Thomas Hopper.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Thomas Hopper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Thomas Hopper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

