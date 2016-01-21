Thomas Hopper, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Thomas Hopper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Thomas Hopper, LMFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Thomas Hopper, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Lakewood, WA.
Thomas Hopper works at
Locations
-
1
Thomas D. Hopper, LMFT7424 Bridgeport Way W Ste 309, Lakewood, WA 98499 Directions (253) 589-1611
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Thomas Hopper?
I've never been to a therapist before. He made me feel comfortable and normal. We laughed and joked. He's an amazing person and helped me turn my life around. Highly recommended!
About Thomas Hopper, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1174551683
Frequently Asked Questions
Thomas Hopper has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Thomas Hopper accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Thomas Hopper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Thomas Hopper works at
2 patients have reviewed Thomas Hopper. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Thomas Hopper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Thomas Hopper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Thomas Hopper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.