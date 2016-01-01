See All Chiropractors in Saint Louis, MO
Thomas Hobbs, CH

Chiropractic
2 (4)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Thomas Hobbs, CH is a Chiropractor in Saint Louis, MO. 

Thomas Hobbs works at South County Anesthesia in Saint Louis, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy Hospital South
    10010 Kennerly Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 525-1100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Thomas Hobbs, CH

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174647101
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Thomas Hobbs has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Thomas Hobbs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Thomas Hobbs works at South County Anesthesia in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Thomas Hobbs’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Thomas Hobbs. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Thomas Hobbs.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Thomas Hobbs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Thomas Hobbs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

