Dr. Thomas Hand, DC
Dr. Thomas Hand, DC is a Chiropractor in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from New York Chiropractic College.
Chiropractic & Family Alternative Health Facility3676 RICHMOND AVE, Staten Island, NY 10312 Directions (718) 984-5869
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very knowledgeable, respectful and a nice person overall. My body is balanced and aligned, thanks to his hands!
- Chiropractic
- 45 years of experience
- English
- New York Chiropractic College - Greenvale Facility
- New York Chiropractic College
- Pace University
Dr. Hand has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hand accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hand. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hand.
