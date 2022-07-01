Overview

Dr. Thomas Gustafson, OD is an Optometrist in Palatine, IL. They specialize in Optometry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan college of optometry.



Dr. Gustafson works at Gustafson Eye Care in Palatine, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.