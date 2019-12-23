See All Physicians Assistants in Middletown, CT
Thomas Gorsky, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Thomas Gorsky, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Thomas Gorsky, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Middletown, CT. 

Thomas Gorsky works at Middlesex Gastroenterology Associates in Middletown, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Middlesex Gastroenterology Associates
    410 Saybrook Rd, Middletown, CT 06457 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 398-9340

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Middlesex Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthrocentesis
Foot and Ankle Disorders
Foot and Ankle Injuries
Arthrocentesis
Foot and Ankle Disorders
Foot and Ankle Injuries

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthrocentesis Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Supartz® Injection Chevron Icon
Synvisc® Injection Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Thomas Gorsky?

    Dec 23, 2019
    Great Listener
    Scott — Dec 23, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Thomas Gorsky, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Thomas Gorsky, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Thomas Gorsky to family and friends

    Thomas Gorsky's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Thomas Gorsky

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Thomas Gorsky, PA-C.

    About Thomas Gorsky, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356438451
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Saint Francis University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Thomas Gorsky, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Thomas Gorsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Thomas Gorsky has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Thomas Gorsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Thomas Gorsky works at Middlesex Gastroenterology Associates in Middletown, CT. View the full address on Thomas Gorsky’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Thomas Gorsky. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Thomas Gorsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Thomas Gorsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Thomas Gorsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Thomas Gorsky, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.