Thomas Gately has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Thomas Gately, PA
Overview
Thomas Gately, PA is a Physician Assistant in Rochester, NY.
Locations
Unity Hospital1555 Long Pond Rd, Rochester, NY 14626 Directions (585) 723-7070
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Thomas Gately?
Thomas was a very pleasant and nice older man and I got stitches above my left eye and they were done and over with within 5 minutes. Thomas was very efficient and professional. I had no infection in the cut and I had to future troubles. Thank you doctor gately
About Thomas Gately, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1912939646
Frequently Asked Questions
Thomas Gately accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Thomas Gately has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Thomas Gately. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Thomas Gately.
