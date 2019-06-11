Dr. Frio has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Frio, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Frio, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Point Pleasant Beach, NJ.
Dr. Frio works at
Locations
1
Thomas P. Frio Ph.d. LLC1101 Richmond Ave Ste 104, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742 Directions (732) 899-8941
- Cigna
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
There is no one better !! My son would of never been where he is is now (starting medical school)if not for Dr. Frio's wisdom, guidance and caring...if you are lucky enough to have this wonderful man help either yourself or someone you know count yourself so so fortunate!!! A true treasure!!
About Dr. Thomas Frio, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1164471835
Dr. Frio accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frio works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Frio. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frio.
