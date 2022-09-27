Overview

Dr. Thomas Foote, DC is a Chiropractor in Grand Junction, CO. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern College Of Chiropractic (Magna Cum Laude).



Dr. Foote works at Applied Chiropractic Health Center PC, Grand Junction, CO 81505 242 in Grand Junction, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.