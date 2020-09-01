Dr. Fain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Fain, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Fain, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Baton Rouge, LA.
Locations
- 1 10641 Hillary Ct Ste 1, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions (225) 387-3325
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome doctor. Give it a couple visits to build a rapport, you won't be disappointed. He's not a pill pusher -- he actively suggests various vitamins/neutraceuticals/lifestyle changes instead of piling on extra medications or higher doses. He knows his stuff, believe it.
About Dr. Thomas Fain, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1518907278
Dr. Fain accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
