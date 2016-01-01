See All Clinical Psychologists in Orange, CT
Thomas Fahy, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Orange, CT. 

Thomas Fahy works at Stony Creek Medical Group LLC in Orange, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Stony Creek Medical Group LLC
    236 Boston Post Rd, Orange, CT 06477 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 410-0745
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    About Thomas Fahy, PSY

    • Clinical Psychology
    • English
    • 1538266184
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Thomas Fahy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Thomas Fahy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Thomas Fahy works at Stony Creek Medical Group LLC in Orange, CT. View the full address on Thomas Fahy’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Thomas Fahy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Thomas Fahy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Thomas Fahy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Thomas Fahy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

