Thomas Fahy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Thomas Fahy, PSY
Overview
Thomas Fahy, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Orange, CT.
Thomas Fahy works at
Locations
-
1
Stony Creek Medical Group LLC236 Boston Post Rd, Orange, CT 06477 Directions (203) 410-0745
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Thomas Fahy?
About Thomas Fahy, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1538266184
Frequently Asked Questions
Thomas Fahy accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Thomas Fahy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Thomas Fahy works at
3 patients have reviewed Thomas Fahy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Thomas Fahy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Thomas Fahy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Thomas Fahy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.