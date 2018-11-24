Thomas Esther has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Thomas Esther, PA-C
Overview
Thomas Esther, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Durham, NC.
Thomas Esther works at Duke Univ.
Locations
Duke Univ.1000 Duke Medical Ctr, Durham, NC 27710 Directions (919) 684-8111
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Going to him for years! Accommodating, very knowledgeable and compassionate!!
About Thomas Esther, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1619200375
Frequently Asked Questions
Thomas Esther accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Thomas Esther has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Thomas Esther works at Duke Univ.
3 patients have reviewed Thomas Esther. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Thomas Esther.
