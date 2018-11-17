Dr. Dwelley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Dwelley, OD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Dwelley, OD is an Optometrist in Bangor, ME.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 336 Mount Hope Ave Ste 6, Bangor, ME 04401 Directions (207) 947-4481
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dwelley?
A great guy! Explains everything thoroughly. Office staff very attentive as well.
About Dr. Thomas Dwelley, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1629147442
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dwelley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dwelley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Dwelley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dwelley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dwelley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dwelley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.