Dr. Thomas Cunningham, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cunningham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Cunningham, OD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Cunningham, OD is an Optometrist in Ellisville, MO.
Dr. Cunningham works at
Locations
-
1
Cusumano Vision Center Inc.317 Clarkson Rd, Ellisville, MO 63011 Directions (636) 736-6310
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cunningham?
My boyfriend had an appointment for his eye. He was extremely nice and answered all of our questions. We were blown away at how great he was. Would give 100 stars.
About Dr. Thomas Cunningham, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1053427104
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cunningham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cunningham accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cunningham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cunningham works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cunningham. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cunningham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cunningham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cunningham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.