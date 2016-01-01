Dr. Costabile has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Costabile, OD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Costabile, OD is an Optometrist in Chapel Hill, NC.
Dr. Costabile works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Thomas A Costabile Od1816 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Chapel Hill, NC 27514 Directions (919) 969-9644
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Costabile?
About Dr. Thomas Costabile, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1538247549
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Costabile accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Costabile has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Costabile works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Costabile. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Costabile.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Costabile, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Costabile appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.