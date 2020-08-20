See All Counselors in Deerfield Beach, FL
Thomas Corwell, LMFT

Counseling
4.5 (7)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Thomas Corwell, LMFT is a Counselor in Deerfield Beach, FL. 

Thomas Corwell works at Medamerica Rehab Center Inc. in Deerfield Beach, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medamerica Rehab Center Inc.
    3275 W Hillsboro Blvd Ste 210, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 426-3262
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 20, 2020
    I went to Tom for years and he helped me heal a lot. He became like a friend and mentor helping me grow from past trauma. I had to leave him once I moved but I have been searching for years for another therapist and none of them have helped me like Tom has. He was always easy to get in touch with, and understanding if I was running late. He isn’t in it for the money and he genuinely cares about you outside of the 45 minute session.
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Thomas Corwell, LMFT
    About Thomas Corwell, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710043724
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Thomas Corwell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Thomas Corwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Thomas Corwell works at Medamerica Rehab Center Inc. in Deerfield Beach, FL. View the full address on Thomas Corwell’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Thomas Corwell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Thomas Corwell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Thomas Corwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Thomas Corwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

