Dr. Thomas Conrey, PHD

Psychology
5 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thomas Conrey, PHD is a Psychologist in Rego Park, NY. 

Dr. Conrey works at Comprehensive Counseling LCSWs in Rego Park, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Counseling LCSWs
    98120 Queens Blvd Ste 1C, Rego Park, NY 11374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 830-0246
    Monday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 20, 2016
    DR. Conrey is an outstanding doctor. He is extremely smart, funny and realistic. He offers doable suggestions on how you can improve your life situation. DR. Conrey is caring, honest and a straight shooter. He wants his patents to get well. His vast life experiences contribute to his knowledge and ability to troubleshoot. Very interesting gentlemen. He has many talents besides being an fantastic therapist. Highly recommended
    NEC in New York NY — Nov 20, 2016
    About Dr. Thomas Conrey, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972601946
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

