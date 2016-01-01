Dr. Thomas Coccia, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coccia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Coccia, OD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Coccia, OD is an Optometrist in Charlotte, NC.
Dr. Coccia works at
Locations
-
1
MyEyeDr12194 Johnston Rd Ste 120, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (704) 541-6287
-
2
Vision Center 30-0164100 McCord Rd, Pontotoc, MS 38863 Directions (662) 488-9021
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Coccia?
About Dr. Thomas Coccia, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1134272420
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coccia has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coccia accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coccia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coccia works at
Dr. Coccia has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coccia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coccia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coccia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.