Thomas Clements, PA
Overview
Thomas Clements, PA is a Physician Assistant in Augusta, GA.
Locations
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-9729Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
Ratings & Reviews
He is wonderful! Takes time and listens to your medical needs.
About Thomas Clements, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1952411597
Frequently Asked Questions
Thomas Clements has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Thomas Clements has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Thomas Clements. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Thomas Clements.
