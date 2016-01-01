Thomas Chung, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Thomas Chung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Thomas Chung, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Thomas Chung, FNP-C is a Cardiology Specialist in San Bernardino, CA.
Thomas Chung works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pulse Cardiology399 E Highland Ave Ste 307, San Bernardino, CA 92404 Directions (909) 881-7400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Thomas Chung?
About Thomas Chung, FNP-C
- Cardiology
- English
- 1114378171
Education & Certifications
- Azusa Pacific University Bachelor's Of Science In Nursing
Frequently Asked Questions
Thomas Chung accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Thomas Chung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Thomas Chung works at
Thomas Chung has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Thomas Chung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Thomas Chung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Thomas Chung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.