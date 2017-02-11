Dr. Chida has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Chida, PHD
Dr. Thomas Chida, PHD is a Psychologist in Saint Peters, MO.
Dr. Chida works at
Psychcare Consultants LLC4905 Mexico Rd Ste 300, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Directions (636) 928-5109
PsychCare Consultants763 S New Ballas Rd Ste 110, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 569-1717Monday6:00pm - 8:00pmTuesday6:00pm - 8:00pmWednesday6:00pm - 8:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My son dreads going to doctors - thinks it's a waste of time. After seeing Dr. Chida, he asked if we could stop seeing all other doctors and only see Dr. Chida. Dr. Chida is very open minded. He really wants to understand the patient and do the best to help the patient with a holistic view of medicine (embracing our differences, trying different options out with and without medicine, excelling with our disabilities, and life coach).
- Psychology
- English
- 1205247426
Dr. Chida accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chida has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chida works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Chida. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chida.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chida, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chida appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.