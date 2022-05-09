Dr. Carey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Carey, PHD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Carey, PHD is a Psychologist in Albuquerque, NM.
Dr. Carey works at
Locations
Albuquerque Psychiatry & Psychology4308 Carlisle Blvd NE Ste 210, Albuquerque, NM 87107 Directions (505) 291-5300
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Carey worked with my daughter years ago both individually and in group. He was head and shoulders above any other provider we dealt with. More than 15 years later, I still feel extraordinarily grateful.
About Dr. Thomas Carey, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1164531489
