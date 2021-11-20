Thomas Buonomo, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Thomas Buonomo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Thomas Buonomo, LMHC
Thomas Buonomo, LMHC is a Counselor in Palm Harbor, FL.
Palm Harbor Office3060 Alt 19 Ste B-8, Palm Harbor, FL 34683 Directions (727) 538-4150
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Tom is an amazing mental health counselor. My husband and I fully credit him with giving us the tools to save our marriage. You can tell he has put in so much time and effort into his education, and continuing education to become the best in his field, to truly provides the best counseling services. He is passionate about mental health, and helping people. He is knowledgeable in so many unique situations, and truly knows the most healthy way to guide you to handle anything life throws at you. I always leave his office feeling optimistic. Tom helped us become better people individually, and then also become more healthy partners for one another. Others tell you what you want to hear, and give you temporary fixes. Tom tells you what you need to hear, in a non judgmental healthy, but direct way. He gives you the tools that you can use lifelong. I fully recommend his services.
- Counseling
- English
- Cornell Medical Center
- Manhattanville College
