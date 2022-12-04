Dr. Thomas Brunner, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brunner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Brunner, PHD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Brunner, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Tucson, AZ.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 6614 E Carondelet Dr, Tucson, AZ 85710 Directions (520) 296-8572
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brunner went above.and.beyond to test, discuss, interview, followup, etc. His work had made a huge difference in our lives.
About Dr. Thomas Brunner, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1487633244
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brunner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brunner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Brunner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brunner.
