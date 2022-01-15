Dr. Thomas Brown, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Brown, OD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Brown, OD is an Optometrist in Omaha, NE.
Dr. Brown works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dr. Brett Briggs and Associates12300 W Dodge Rd, Omaha, NE 68154 Directions (402) 952-3253Monday10:00am - 4:00pmTuesday10:00am - 4:00pmWednesday10:00am - 4:00pmThursday10:00am - 4:00pmFriday10:00am - 4:00pmSaturday10:00am - 4:00pmSunday10:00am - 4:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brown?
I like Dr. Brown. I saw him for an exam and he was personable and explained everything well. Will be back.
About Dr. Thomas Brown, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1356344774
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.