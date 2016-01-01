Dr. Thomas Bottoms, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bottoms is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Bottoms, OD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Bottoms, OD is an Optometrist in Nogales, AZ.
Dr. Bottoms works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Nationwide Vision204 W Mariposa Rd Ste 24, Nogales, AZ 85621 Directions (520) 216-4384
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bottoms?
About Dr. Thomas Bottoms, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1053308312
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bottoms accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bottoms has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bottoms works at
Dr. Bottoms has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bottoms.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bottoms, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bottoms appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.