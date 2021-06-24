Dr. Blom has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Blom, OD
Dr. Thomas Blom, OD is an Optometrist in Sarasota, FL.
Locations
- 1 2450 Bee Ridge Rd Ste A, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 925-3937
- 2 4133 S Tamiami Trl, Venice, FL 34293 Directions (941) 492-9181
3
Eye Doctors Optical Outlets PA2827 University Pkwy, Sarasota, FL 34243 Directions (941) 296-0179
I have been a patient of Dr. Blom's for 6 years and I can say that he has always been very thorough and right on the dot with my prescriptions for glasses and contact lenses. He has always been on time with appointments and I have never had to wait to be seen...I wish all doctor's offices ran that well. My appointments have also been super easy to schedule within days of me calling to set it up. I saw an earlier "review" stating that Dr. Blom "doesn't have a full inventory of contact lens scipts (scripts?)". For the record, there are literally THOUSANDS of different lenses in each prescription power since the powers go from 0.00 to +/- 6.00 in .25 increments (meaning 50 trial lenses per power), the 2nd measurement which is the cylinder comes in .75, 1.25, 1.75, and 2.25 so now it's 50x4= 200 trial lenses in just one single power. Then there's the axis measurement from 10-180 (so 18). Yes, I went to school to learn about this. Anyway, that would definitely be a LOT of trials for any d
About Dr. Thomas Blom, OD
- Optometry
- English
Dr. Blom accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Blom. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blom.
