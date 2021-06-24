See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Sarasota, FL
Dr. Thomas Blom, OD

Optometry
3 (12)
Overview

Dr. Thomas Blom, OD is an Optometrist in Sarasota, FL. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    2450 Bee Ridge Rd Ste A, Sarasota, FL 34239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 925-3937
  2. 2
    4133 S Tamiami Trl, Venice, FL 34293 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 492-9181
  3. 3
    Eye Doctors Optical Outlets PA
    2827 University Pkwy, Sarasota, FL 34243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 296-0179
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jun 24, 2021
    I have been a patient of Dr. Blom's for 6 years and I can say that he has always been very thorough and right on the dot with my prescriptions for glasses and contact lenses. He has always been on time with appointments and I have never had to wait to be seen...I wish all doctor's offices ran that well. My appointments have also been super easy to schedule within days of me calling to set it up. I saw an earlier "review" stating that Dr. Blom "doesn't have a full inventory of contact lens scipts (scripts?)". For the record, there are literally THOUSANDS of different lenses in each prescription power since the powers go from 0.00 to +/- 6.00 in .25 increments (meaning 50 trial lenses per power), the 2nd measurement which is the cylinder comes in .75, 1.25, 1.75, and 2.25 so now it's 50x4= 200 trial lenses in just one single power. Then there's the axis measurement from 10-180 (so 18). Yes, I went to school to learn about this. Anyway, that would definitely be a LOT of trials for any d
    A satisfied patient — Jun 24, 2021
    About Dr. Thomas Blom, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699756981
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Blom has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Blom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Blom. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blom.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

