Dr. Thomas Baader, DC

Chiropractic
5 (31)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Thomas Baader, DC is a Chiropractor in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Los Angeles Co.

They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    41 Summers Way Ste 103, Roanoke, VA 24019
(540) 966-1423

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Arthritis of the Spine
Arthritis of the Wrist
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Spine
Arthritis of the Wrist

Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Headache Chevron Icon
Recurrent Headache Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sleep Disturbance-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tension Myositis-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 31 ratings
Patient Ratings (31)
5 Star
(31)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Sean J — Oct 17, 2020
About Dr. Thomas Baader, DC

Specialties
  • Chiropractic
Years of Experience
  • 29 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1720007966
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Los Angeles Co
Undergraduate School
  • University Of California State At Long Beach
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Thomas Baader, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baader is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Baader has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Baader has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

31 patients have reviewed Dr. Baader. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baader.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baader, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baader appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

