Dr. Thomas Baader, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baader is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Baader, DC
Overview
Dr. Thomas Baader, DC is a Chiropractor in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Los Angeles Co.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 41 Summers Way Ste 103, Roanoke, VA 24019 Directions (540) 966-1423
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baader?
Doctor Tom has helped give me relief from tailbone pain. After seeing several specialists, it was only after his adjustments that I finally feel my body heading in the right direction. He is very patient in listening to my issue. Would definitely recommend his chiropractic care.
About Dr. Thomas Baader, DC
- Chiropractic
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1720007966
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles Co
- University Of California State At Long Beach
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baader has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baader has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baader speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Baader. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baader.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baader, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baader appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.