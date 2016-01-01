Dr. Thomas Akers, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Akers, OD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Akers, OD is an Optometrist in Rocky Mount, NC.
Dr. Akers works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Eyecarecenter3044 SUNSET AVE, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 Directions (844) 206-4978
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Akers?
About Dr. Thomas Akers, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1124090170
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Akers accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Akers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Akers works at
Dr. Akers has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.